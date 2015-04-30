BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** NSE index falls over 1 pct in early trade
** NSE index future rollovers at 55.2 pct vs average of 64 pct in last three series - Reuters calculations
** Lower rollovers due to tax worries, delay in passage of land acquisition bill, weak earnings and fears of a bad monsoon
** In all likelihood, Nifty appears set to extend its losing streak for the third consecutive expiry - Edelweiss
** High probability of the Nifty witnessing selling pressure on expiry day - Dolat Capital (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
