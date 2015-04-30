** NSE index falls over 1 pct in early trade

** NSE index future rollovers at 55.2 pct vs average of 64 pct in last three series - Reuters calculations

** Lower rollovers due to tax worries, delay in passage of land acquisition bill, weak earnings and fears of a bad monsoon

** In all likelihood, Nifty appears set to extend its losing streak for the third consecutive expiry - Edelweiss

** High probability of the Nifty witnessing selling pressure on expiry day - Dolat Capital (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)