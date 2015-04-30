BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
** Indian rupee is down 1.9 pct in April, headed for its biggest monthly loss since September 2014
** Fall contrasts with most Asian currencies, which strengthened against the dollar this month
** Traders say concerns over retrospective taxation for foreign investors hurt rupee
** USD/INR seen holding in a 63.00 to 63.80 broad range in the near term
** The 10-year bond yield up 12 basis points in April, the most since November 2013
** Rises 4 bps on Thursday alone ahead of a four-day weekend. Trading will resume on Tuesday
** Market trims aggressive rate-cut expectations, sees one more cut by June policy but weak monsoon projections raise concerns over inflation
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees