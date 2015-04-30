** Indian rupee is down 1.9 pct in April, headed for its biggest monthly loss since September 2014

** Fall contrasts with most Asian currencies, which strengthened against the dollar this month

** Traders say concerns over retrospective taxation for foreign investors hurt rupee

** USD/INR seen holding in a 63.00 to 63.80 broad range in the near term

** The 10-year bond yield up 12 basis points in April, the most since November 2013

** Rises 4 bps on Thursday alone ahead of a four-day weekend. Trading will resume on Tuesday

** Market trims aggressive rate-cut expectations, sees one more cut by June policy but weak monsoon projections raise concerns over inflation