BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
April 30 Shenzhen Kingdom Technology Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JU7oSJ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division