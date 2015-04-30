April 30 Jiangsu Linyang Electronics Co Ltd

* Says expects to win State Grid's equipment contracts for a combined 503.1 million yuan ($81.12 million)

* Says energy unit signs cooperation agreement with Huawei Technologies Co on solar power projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FzBFHc; bit.ly/1OHROAl

