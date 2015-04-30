RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
** Indian shares are likely to bounce from a near four-month closing low
** Corporate earnings will continue to act as major trigger for the markets
** Heavyweights such as Hindustan Unilever expected to announce earnings
** However, caution prevails as investors especially foreign institutions are looking for clarity on tax related issues
** The NSE index is expected to trade between 8,100 and 8,500 in the coming week
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Monday: India Manufacturing PMI
Tues: Earnings of Century Textile, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Thurs: Hero MotoCorp
Friday: Hindustan Unilever, Punjab National Bank results (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.