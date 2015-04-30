** Indian shares are likely to bounce from a near four-month closing low

** Corporate earnings will continue to act as major trigger for the markets

** Heavyweights such as Hindustan Unilever expected to announce earnings

** However, caution prevails as investors especially foreign institutions are looking for clarity on tax related issues

** The NSE index is expected to trade between 8,100 and 8,500 in the coming week

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Monday: India Manufacturing PMI

Tues: Earnings of Century Textile, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Thurs: Hero MotoCorp

Friday: Hindustan Unilever, Punjab National Bank results (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com)