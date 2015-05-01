Danish brewer puts the 'P' in pilsner
COPENHAGEN, May 5 A Danish brewery is drawing on 50,000 litres of urine collected from the largest music festival in Northern Europe in producing a novelty beer aimed at the more adventurous drinker.
May 1 Mcdonald's Holdings Company (Japan) Ltd :
* Says same-store sales down 21.5 percent y/y in April Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)
COPENHAGEN, May 5 A Danish brewery is drawing on 50,000 litres of urine collected from the largest music festival in Northern Europe in producing a novelty beer aimed at the more adventurous drinker.
* FFB production for the month of April was 152,430 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2q64yuq) Further company coverage: