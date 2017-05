** Aditya Birla Nuvo gains as much as 9.1 pct while Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd is up 20 pct to its daily limit

** Company to consolidate all of the Aditya Birla Group's branded apparel businesses into Pantaloons Fashion & Retail

** Valuation of merged entity seen higher than the current multiple of about 8 times of 1-year forward earnings - Analysts

** Rival Shopper's Stop trades at 49 times of 1-year forward earnings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data