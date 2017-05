** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gains 1.1 pct

** Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades stock to "buy" from "underperform"

** Cites 32 pct sales CAGR in United States, positive impact of recent export promotion policy, and higher multiple on improving profitability as key reasons

** Investment bank raises target price to 1,075 rupees from 825 rupees

** Glenmark gets tentative ANDA approval for Calcipotriene cream, used for treating psoriasis (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)