** Indian shares rise over 1.3 pct, heading towards their biggest daily gain since March 30, 2015

** Approval of finance bill and strong growth in passenger car sales for April help

** Also, start of a new derivatives series amid oversold state attracts long positions - investors

** NSE index rollover into May Series at 68.2 pct lower than three-month average of 78 pct - Reuters Calculations

** Akshata Deshmukh, an analyst at Dolat Capital Market, says there is a huge cut down in short positions as the index has corrected 7.5 pct after making highs of 8,873 during mid of April series