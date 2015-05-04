** Indian shares rise over 1.3 pct, heading towards their
biggest daily gain since March 30, 2015
** Approval of finance bill and strong growth in passenger
car sales for April help
** Also, start of a new derivatives series amid oversold
state attracts long positions - investors
** NSE index rollover into May Series at 68.2 pct
lower than three-month average of 78 pct - Reuters Calculations
** Akshata Deshmukh, an analyst at Dolat Capital Market,
says there is a huge cut down in short positions as the index
has corrected 7.5 pct after making highs of 8,873 during mid of
April series
