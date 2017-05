** CLSA raises India and Vietnam weightage by 1 pct each in Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio

** Also, the investment bank reduces weightage of Hong Kong and Indonesia

** Says latest negative for Hong Kong, following slumping visitor arrivals, is China's announcement it will cut import tariffs on consumer goods

** Adds there is growing evidence of a slowing economy and in particular a slowing consumer spend in Indonesia