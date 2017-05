** Indian shares rise more than 1 pct on finance bill, auto sales and derivatives

** India VIX also rises 4.7 pct

** Rise in VIX alongside rise in stocks is contrary to conventional wisdom and indicates "sell on rally" trend may continue - Analysts

** Also, foreign portfolio investors remain sellers of Indian shares

** Overseas investors have sold India shares worth $1.75 bln over the last 12 sessions excluding Daiichi Sankyo's share sale in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ($1 = 63.6833 Indian rupees)