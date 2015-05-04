UPDATE 2-Temporary game ban trips up debut by South Korea's Netmarble Games
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Adds minors ban, analysts' response)
May 4 Beijing Sinnet Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement with China Unicom's Beijing unit on data centre project worth 316.7-405.6 million yuan ($51.01-65.32 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KGll7K
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Adds minors ban, analysts' response)
* Says it raised 16.27 billion won in private placement of 2.3 million shares of the company