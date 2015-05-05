** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares seen rising on unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries price hikes

** Taro has pushed through price increase in a couple of products - Credit Suisse

** New set of price increases to boost EBITDA by 4 pct, Credit Suisse analysts Anubhav Agarwal and Chunky Shah say

** Sun Pharma says not confirmed report on $7 bln spending to media

** Sun Pharma, not sated by Ranbaxy deal, may spend up to $7 bln on M&A - bankers