BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares seen rising on unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries price hikes
** Taro has pushed through price increase in a couple of products - Credit Suisse
** New set of price increases to boost EBITDA by 4 pct, Credit Suisse analysts Anubhav Agarwal and Chunky Shah say
** Sun Pharma says not confirmed report on $7 bln spending to media
** Sun Pharma, not sated by Ranbaxy deal, may spend up to $7 bln on M&A - bankers (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain