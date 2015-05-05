** Credit Suisse cuts NSE index EPS estimates for FY16 and FY17 by 2 pct and 1 pct, respectively

** Bulk of cuts from Cairn India, Bharat Heavy Electricals and cement stocks

** Jan-March results are weak so far but ratio of misses is down QoQ, Credit Suisse says

** FY15 NSE index EPS growth may settle at 6 pct vs 8 pct currently, it adds

(Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)