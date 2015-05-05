BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Credit Suisse cuts NSE index EPS estimates for FY16 and FY17 by 2 pct and 1 pct, respectively
** Bulk of cuts from Cairn India, Bharat Heavy Electricals and cement stocks
** Jan-March results are weak so far but ratio of misses is down QoQ, Credit Suisse says
** FY15 NSE index EPS growth may settle at 6 pct vs 8 pct currently, it adds
