** Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.3 pct, Wipro 0.9 pct and Tech Mahindra 1.1 pct

** Rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp raises full-year revenue, adjusted profit forecast

** Cognizant's Q1 healthcare revenue surges 43 pct; shares rose as much as 11 pct to a record high on Monday on the Nasdaq

** Indian IT stocks have corrected post Q4 numbers and valuations are now more reasonable - Religare (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)