BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.3 pct, Wipro 0.9 pct and Tech Mahindra 1.1 pct
** Rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp raises full-year revenue, adjusted profit forecast
** Cognizant's Q1 healthcare revenue surges 43 pct; shares rose as much as 11 pct to a record high on Monday on the Nasdaq
** Indian IT stocks have corrected post Q4 numbers and valuations are now more reasonable - Religare (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
