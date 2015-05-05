BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd gains 1.8 pct
** HDIL has commenced handing over 1336 tenements that have been built for rehabilitation of slum dwellers to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai - Goldman Sachs
** Says generation of transferable development rights will open another avenue of cash generation for the company
** The investment bank now incorporates sale of 1 million sqft, based on total TDR generation ability, over FY16 and FY17
** Goldman Sachs maintains "neutral" rating but raises target to 128 rupees a share from 118 rupees earlier
** Stock trades at 0.4x of its book value vs 1.7x of its rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain