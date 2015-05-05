** Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd gains 1.8 pct

** HDIL has commenced handing over 1336 tenements that have been built for rehabilitation of slum dwellers to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai - Goldman Sachs

** Says generation of transferable development rights will open another avenue of cash generation for the company

** The investment bank now incorporates sale of 1 million sqft, based on total TDR generation ability, over FY16 and FY17

** Goldman Sachs maintains "neutral" rating but raises target to 128 rupees a share from 118 rupees earlier

** Stock trades at 0.4x of its book value vs 1.7x of its rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)