UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 Hubei Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 981.2 million yuan ($158.15 million) in private placement of shares
* Says plans to boost medical technology firm's capital by 208 million yuan
* Says shares to resume trading on May 6
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1R8Qa9x; bit.ly/1E3AYBv; bit.ly/1bu9KMo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2042 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)