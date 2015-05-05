BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd shares jump as much as 15.3 pct to a record high
** The stock rose 20 pct to its daily limit in the previous session as well
** DSP Blackrock Asset Management Co buys 640,000 shares, or 3.3 pct of the company - BSE (bit.ly/1odoZLP)
** Share purchases by large funds such as Blackrock generally creates bullish sentiment in the respective counters-traders
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain