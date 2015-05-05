** Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd shares jump as much as 15.3 pct to a record high

** The stock rose 20 pct to its daily limit in the previous session as well

** DSP Blackrock Asset Management Co buys 640,000 shares, or 3.3 pct of the company - BSE (bit.ly/1odoZLP)

** Share purchases by large funds such as Blackrock generally creates bullish sentiment in the respective counters-traders

