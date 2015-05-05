UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 Guangxi Future Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs contract for smart city project in Xi'an for 829.2 million yuan ($133.62 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GWWCdZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2058 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)