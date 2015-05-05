May 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower First Gulf Bank PJSC (FGB)
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 27, 2022
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 100.359
Spread 56 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's) &
A+ (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN CH0278875940
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)