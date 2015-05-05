May 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower First Gulf Bank PJSC (FGB)

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 27, 2022

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 100.359

Spread 56 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN CH0278875940

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)