US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
May 5 Coal India unit Mahanadi says
* Losing 10,000 T output/day for three weeks due to protest near a mine Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneswar)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)