UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 Talkweb Information System Co Ltd
* Says chairman and general manager are assisting in investigation of relevant government authorities, company continues normal operation
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DQe9ji
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)