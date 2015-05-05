US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
May 5 Bank Of Baroda Ltd
* Says to cut base rate by 25 basis points from 10.25 percent to 10.00 percent, effective May 6 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)