UPDATE 2-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Hirings may account for substantial part of workforce addition
** NSE introduces futures and options contracts on seven additional stocks
** Dewan Housing Finance Corp, Kaveri Seed Co , Ajanta Pharma, Britannia Industries to be included in derivatives segment - NSE circular
** South Indian Bank, Oil India, Bharat Electronics also included
** Inclusions effective from May 29
** Usually stock included in derivatives rise till at least their listing in the segment - Analysts
* March quarter net profit 232.3 million rupees versus profit 182.2 million rupees year ago