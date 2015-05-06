** NSE introduces futures and options contracts on seven additional stocks

** Dewan Housing Finance Corp, Kaveri Seed Co , Ajanta Pharma, Britannia Industries to be included in derivatives segment - NSE circular

** South Indian Bank, Oil India, Bharat Electronics also included

** Inclusions effective from May 29

** Usually stock included in derivatives rise till at least their listing in the segment - Analysts (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)