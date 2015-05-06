** MSCI raises Bharti Airtel's weightage to 2.6 pct from 1.3 pct, effective June 1 - fund managers

** Bharti Airtel may see inflows of over $200 mln due to increase in MSCI weightage - fund managers

** RBI raised FII limit to 74 pct from 49 pct in July 2014

** Separately, MSCI's semi-annual index review announcement scheduled for May 12 (bit.ly/1OZ9RSI) (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)