** Indian shares slump; brokers cite algo-trading as main drivers

** NSE index fell as much as 2 pct while the BSE index lost 1.9 pct

** "Nifty was already below 200-day average and today it also broke Tuesday's low which generated strong sell on algo platforms," said Nilesh Dedhia, founder of NTD Trading, which specialises in providing algo-based trading platforms.

** Rebound in crude oil prices and retrospective tax worries continue to weigh on market, analysts say (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)