UPDATE 2-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Hirings may account for substantial part of workforce addition
** Indian shares slump; brokers cite algo-trading as main drivers
** NSE index fell as much as 2 pct while the BSE index lost 1.9 pct
** "Nifty was already below 200-day average and today it also broke Tuesday's low which generated strong sell on algo platforms," said Nilesh Dedhia, founder of NTD Trading, which specialises in providing algo-based trading platforms.
** Rebound in crude oil prices and retrospective tax worries continue to weigh on market, analysts say (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 232.3 million rupees versus profit 182.2 million rupees year ago