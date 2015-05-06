** RBI expected to set cut-off yield of 7.93 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders

** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with a cut-off yield of 7.9353 pct in the previous auction last week

** Highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 7.95 pct, while the lowest was 7.92 pct

** RBI expected to set cut-off yield of 7.94 pct on the 182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 7.9002 pct at the previous auction two weeks ago

** Highest yield polled for the 182-day t-bill was 7.96 pct, while the lowest was 7.93 pct

** RBI is selling 140 billion rupees ($2.20 billion) of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills

