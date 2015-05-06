** Mandhana Industries falls 3.6 pct, while Eros International drops 4 pct

** Bollywood actor Salman Khan convicted in hit-and-run case - reports

** Mandhana has an exclusive agreement with Being Human - the Salman Khan Foundation for designing, marketing and distributing Being Human clothing products, its website shows

** Eros International had said in December it had acquired global distribution rights of Salman Khan's two upcoming movies