UPDATE 2-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Hirings may account for substantial part of workforce addition
** Mandhana Industries falls 3.6 pct, while Eros International drops 4 pct
** Bollywood actor Salman Khan convicted in hit-and-run case - reports
** Mandhana has an exclusive agreement with Being Human - the Salman Khan Foundation for designing, marketing and distributing Being Human clothing products, its website shows
** Eros International had said in December it had acquired global distribution rights of Salman Khan's two upcoming movies (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Hirings may account for substantial part of workforce addition
* March quarter net profit 232.3 million rupees versus profit 182.2 million rupees year ago