BRIEF-Samsung Heavy says it wins 378 billion won order
* says company wins 378 billion won order Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)
May 6 Sichuan Youli Investment Holding Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire game developer Zhongqinglongtu Network for 9.6 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) via assets swap, share issue
* Says shares to resume trading on May 7
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GYCMiy; bit.ly/1H0k0dq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1986 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* says company wins 378 billion won order Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.