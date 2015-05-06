May 6 Sichuan Youli Investment Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire game developer Zhongqinglongtu Network for 9.6 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) via assets swap, share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on May 7

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GYCMiy; bit.ly/1H0k0dq

($1 = 6.1986 Chinese yuan renminbi)