BRIEF-Samsung Heavy says it wins 378 billion won order
* says company wins 378 billion won order Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)
May 6 Shanghai Beite Technology Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from May 7 pending announcement related to shares private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1If8vxB
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* says company wins 378 billion won order Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.