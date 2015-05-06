European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
May 6 Guangdong Elecpro Electric Appliance Holding Co Ltd
* Says adjusts shares placement plan, to raise up to 640 million yuan ($103.22 million) from 700 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IMDmCc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2001 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
CAIRO, May 2 Juhayna, Egypt's biggest listed producer of packaged juice and dairy products, posted a 28 percent decline in first quarter net profits on Tuesday, saying a steep increase in the cost of raw materials had hit its bottom line.