BRIEF-Ingosstrakh SPAO recommends no FY 2016 dividend
* Says board recommends no FY 2016 dividend Source text: http://bit.ly/2qsyrBY
May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 106.701
Spread Minus 29 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 4.2bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date May 13, 2015
Lead Manager(s) DZ BANK, LBBW, Standard Chartered Bank and UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Lux
Notes The issue size will total 2.3 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0858366098
