BRIEF-FIT Biotech to withdraw sixth tranche of EUR 250,000
* REG-FIT BIOTECH OY: FIT BIOTECH OY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED ON THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES AND WARRANTS
May 6 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd
* Says Guangdong intermediate court rejects JV partner's application to liquidate JV Wang Lao Ji
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RclxzY
* AstraZeneca sets durvalumab price at $15,000/month (Adds analyst reaction, sales forecast, latest shares)