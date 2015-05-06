May 6 IDBI Bank Ltd

* To cut base lending rate by 25 bps to 10 percent, effective May 11

* To also cut benchmark prime lending rate by 25 bps to 14.5 pct from May 11

* To cut retail term deposit rates in select buckets by 10-25 bps from May 11 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)