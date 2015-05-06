May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FCE Bank plc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 13, 2020

Coupon 1.114 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 1.114 pct

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.1bp

Over the 0 pct April 2020 OBL

Payment Date May 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BB Securities, BNP Paribas, GSI, Lloyds & RBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1232188257

