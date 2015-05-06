BRIEF-FinLab enters into million euro investment in Fintech-SaaS pionier FastBill
* Enters into million euro investment in Fintech-SaaS pionier Fastbill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower FCE Bank plc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 13, 2020
Coupon 1.114 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 1.114 pct
Spread 73 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.1bp
Over the 0 pct April 2020 OBL
Payment Date May 13, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BB Securities, BNP Paribas, GSI, Lloyds & RBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1232188257
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Enters into million euro investment in Fintech-SaaS pionier Fastbill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Parpublica Participacoes Publicas SGPS SA :