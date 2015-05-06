BANGALORE, May 06 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35400 ICS-201(B22mm) 35900 ICS-102(B22mm) 25000 ICS-103(23mm) 28900 ICS-104(24mm) 30400 ICS-202(26mm) 36200 ICS-105(26mm) 31100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 32400 ICS-105(27mm) 36500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 32100 ICS-105MMA(27) 33300 ICS-105PHR(28) 37100 ICS-105(28mm) 34800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 34900 ICS-105(29mm) 35700 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 35500 ICS-105(30mm) 36500 ICS-105(31mm) 37200 ICS-106(32mm) 37900 ICS-107(34mm) 46500