May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caterpillar International Finance Ltd

Guarantor Caterpillar Financial Services Corp

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date October 13, 2020

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.584

Reoffer price 99.584

Yield 0.829 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1232146412

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date October 13, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 22bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN XS1232143310

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML & Mitsubishi

Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

