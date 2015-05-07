BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
(Corrects source to Bloomberg in Mint, not Business Standard)
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago