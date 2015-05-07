Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Bharat Forge Ltd, a maker of safety components for automobile and other sectors, falls as much as 5.1 pct to over 1-week low
** Order inflows of class 8 trucks in North America declined 10 pct YoY in April - Freight Transportation Research (bit.ly/1F75n80)
** Nomura says it expects 10 pct volume growth in Bharat Forge's commercial vehicles in North America in FY16F and 5 pct growth in FY17
** North America, including non-auto exports, comprises of 37 pct of company's revenue, Nomura says in a report (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees