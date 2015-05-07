** Bharat Forge Ltd, a maker of safety components for automobile and other sectors, falls as much as 5.1 pct to over 1-week low

** Order inflows of class 8 trucks in North America declined 10 pct YoY in April - Freight Transportation Research (bit.ly/1F75n80)

** Nomura says it expects 10 pct volume growth in Bharat Forge's commercial vehicles in North America in FY16F and 5 pct growth in FY17

** North America, including non-auto exports, comprises of 37 pct of company's revenue, Nomura says in a report