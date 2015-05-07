BRIEF-Wells Fargo Asset Management names Kayvan Malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
* Wells fargo asset management appoints kayvan malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
May 7 (Reuters) Invesco Office J-Reit, Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Apr 30, 2015 Apr 30, 2015
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 3.01 3.05
Operating 1.27 1.21
Recurring 1.08 996 mln
Net 1.08 994 mln
Div 2,500 yen 2,298 yen
* Wells fargo asset management appoints kayvan malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
NEW YORK, May 9 Goldman Sachs economists on Tuesday trimmed its estimate on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter to 2.9 percent and raised its first-quarter GDP estimate to 0.9 percent following the release of March data on wholesale inventories.