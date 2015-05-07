BRIEF-Wells Fargo Asset Management names Kayvan Malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
* Wells fargo asset management appoints kayvan malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
May 7 (Reuters) Invesco Office J-Reit, Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Oct 31, 2015 Oct 31, 2015
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 3.85
Operating 1.45
Recurring 1.14
Net 1.14
Div 2,105 yen
NEW YORK, May 9 Goldman Sachs economists on Tuesday trimmed its estimate on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter to 2.9 percent and raised its first-quarter GDP estimate to 0.9 percent following the release of March data on wholesale inventories.