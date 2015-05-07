Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Credit Suisse upgrades emerging market equities to "benchmark" from "underweight"
** Cites cheap currencies, already discounted rise in Fed Funds rate and a potential fall in real EM yields as key reasons
** Adds Relative economic momentum vs developed world, stability in China's housing market would also help
** Says EMs are most sensitive after Japan to the pick-up in global industrial production and investor positions are still cautious while valuations are middling
** Says funds two-thirds of EM upgrade by reducing "overweight" on Continental Europe and increasing "underweight" on US equities
** Remains "overweight" on Korea, Taiwan, India, Mexico and Turkey while remaining "benchmark" on China shares (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees