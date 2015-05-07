** Credit Suisse upgrades emerging market equities to "benchmark" from "underweight"

** Cites cheap currencies, already discounted rise in Fed Funds rate and a potential fall in real EM yields as key reasons

** Adds Relative economic momentum vs developed world, stability in China's housing market would also help

** Says EMs are most sensitive after Japan to the pick-up in global industrial production and investor positions are still cautious while valuations are middling

** Says funds two-thirds of EM upgrade by reducing "overweight" on Continental Europe and increasing "underweight" on US equities

** Remains "overweight" on Korea, Taiwan, India, Mexico and Turkey while remaining "benchmark" on China shares