Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Tata Consultancy Services up 3.5 pct while HCL Technologies is up 3.7 pct
** IT stocks top gainers among BSE large caps
** Indian rupee hits 20-month low; weakness in offshore market hurts
** Rupee trading at 64.25/2650 at 0956 GMT
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees