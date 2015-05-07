UPDATE 1-Girl dies after UK theme park accident
LONDON, May 9 A girl died after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
May 7 Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($193.35 million) in private placement of shares
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 8
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EcusZt; bit.ly/1IRhKoj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2063 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, May 9 A girl died after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
LONDON, May 9 French companies have spent more on overseas acquisitions so far this year than in the same period over the past decade, marking a sharp rebound from 2016 when political uncertainty limited their appetite for doing major deals, Thomson Reuters data shows.