May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower UBS AG, acting through its London Branch
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro
Maturity Date May 15, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 28bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 28bp
ISIN XS1232125259
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date May 15, 2018
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.813
Reoffer yield 0.563 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 68.0bp
Over the OBL 166
ISIN XS1232125416
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date May 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) UBS, ABN AMRO, ING, LBBW, NORD/LB, Santander GBM, SEB
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Ireland
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
