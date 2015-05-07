May 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Black Sea Trade and Development Bank
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss Franc
Maturity Date December 20, 2019
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.4730
Reoffer price 100.4730
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date May 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A- (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0281864493
