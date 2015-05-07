May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 14, 2017
Coupon 10.5 pct
Issue price 100.305
Reoffer price 99.115
Yield 10.85 pct
Payment Date May 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct, 0.1875 pct M&U and 1.1875 pct selling
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 340 million Brazilian real
when fungible
ISIN XS1014862731
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)