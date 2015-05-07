May 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Colgate-Palmolive Co

(Colgate-Palmolive)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 14,2019

Coupon 3-month euribor + 23 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 14,2015

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, BBVA & Santander

Ratings Aa3(Moody's), AA-(S&P)&

AA-(Fitch)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law NY

ISIN XS1230926609

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)