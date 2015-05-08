BRIEF-Sunflag Iron and Steel Co approved formation of JV co to participate in coal block auction
* Says approved formation of JV co to participate in 5th tranche of auction of coal block/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
- Source link: (bit.ly/1zPQGEn)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says approved formation of JV co to participate in 5th tranche of auction of coal block/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - ONGC Videsh has encountered "exciting result" in its well Mariposa-1 in CPO-5 block of Colombia