** Hero MotoCorp falls as much as 4.2 pct

** Heads towards steepest daily fall since Feb 18

** March-quarter net profit falls 4 pct to 4.77 bln rupees

** Jan-March results marginally weaker due to higher other expenses - Jefferies

** Adds results do not change its view Hero well positioned to grow profitably despite temporarily weak demand and perceived competitive intensity