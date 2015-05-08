BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
** Hero MotoCorp falls as much as 4.2 pct
** Heads towards steepest daily fall since Feb 18
** March-quarter net profit falls 4 pct to 4.77 bln rupees
** Jan-March results marginally weaker due to higher other expenses - Jefferies
** Adds results do not change its view Hero well positioned to grow profitably despite temporarily weak demand and perceived competitive intensity (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees